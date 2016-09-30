Surgical Strikes : Congress Party and I stand by PM Narendra Modi Says Rahul Gandhi

September 30, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to launch surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads along Line of Control (LoC). Rahul, who is in Uttar Pradesh for his Kisan Yatra, said in a rally that he and his party stand by PM Modi’s decision and that the later has taken a right decision.

Taking a jibe at the PM, Rahul said, “I want to thank him (PM Modi) that for the first time in two and a half years he has taken an action that is of the stature of PM.”

Tags: , ,
Related News
Dubai’s skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress, BJP fight it over ‘pakoda’ in Twitter
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’- English translation- Full text
PM Modi hails ‘Nari Shakti’, lauds women achievers
US President Donald Trump puts on Indian accent and mimics PM Modi, says report
Top