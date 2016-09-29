Surgical Strikes : Indian Army videotapes all steps as proof

New Delhi, Sep 29: As Pakistan rubbishes surgical strikes by India, ABP News reports say that a video of the strike has been recorded by the Army as proof. But it will not be made public.

Pakistan on Thursday dismissed as “fabrication of truth” India’s claim that it has conducted a military operation across the Line of Control to target terrorist launching pads, terming it as a “quest” by India to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as surgical strike.

“There has been no surgical strike by India, instead there had been cross border fire initiated and conducted by India which is existential phenomenon,” Pakistan army said in a statement.

“As per rules of engagement same was strongly and befittingly responded by Pakistani troops. The notion of surgical strike linked to alleged terrorists bases is an illusion being deliberately generated by Indian to create false effects. This quest by Indian establishment to create media hype by rebranding cross border fire as surgical strike is fabrication of truth,” it said.

Pakistan has made it clear that if there is a surgical strike on Pakistani soil, same will be strongly responded, the statement said.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that India’s claim was not true.