Suriya’s Singam 3 rakes in Rs 100 crore before release

Chennai, Jan 31:Suriya’s Singam 3 is yet to release, but the movie is already making waves. According to the latest update, the movie has raked in Rs a whopping 100 crore before its release as part of satellite and distribution rights. The producer Gnanavel Raja has confirmed this while speaking with Indiaglitz. The producer also went on to mention that after Rajinikanth, it’s Suriya who enjoys almost the same kind of stardom.

It’s true in a way, because Suriya’s fan base spreads across the whole of south – TN, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Singam 3 is the third installment of the popular cop franchise. Suriya will return as Durai Singam, the fearless, bindaas ( also read hot) cop. This time along with Anushka Shetty,

Shruti Haasan will also be part of installment. Making his debut in Tamil cinema with this film is TV star Thakur Anoop Singh. He will play the lead antagonist, opposite Suriya. At a recent press meet, Suriya mentioned, his family after having watched Singam 3 like this part the best of the lot. We can’t wait to catch Suriya in his Singam avatar and kick some butt!

The movie was to originally release on December 16 but considering the demonetisation crisis, the makers pushed the movie to December 23. But the horrific aftermath of the Vardah cyclone made Singam 3 maker push the release yet again. They then decided to release the film on Republic Day. But the tense situation that followed the Jallikattu protests prompted the makers to postpone the release for the third time. The film is now set to finally release on February 9. Haniska’s Bogan will release on Feb 2 to avoid clash with this commercial entertainer.

Last year, Suriya returned with a bang with his sci-fi film – 24. He played a triple role for the first time. The movie was lauded critically for its unique plot and Suriya’s versatile portrayal of three distinct characters. To add to it, the movie also performed well at the BO. Will suriya’s winning streak continued with Singam 3?Considering, the movie is already on its way to be come a record-breaking commercial success.