Surkhab designs exclusive couture range for acid attack survivors.

Noida/Uttar Pradesh, Dec 14: IMS-Design and Innovation Academy, Noida in association with SURKHAB designed outfits as a token of blessings to acid attack survivors fashion show KHWAAB, organised by Shaurya Achiever Society.

Students of IMS-DIA and designers of SURKHAB served their charismatic collections and mesmerizing designs to show “face of courage” through their artistry.

The show featured a range of collections, from highly conceptual garments to ready-to-wear, high-street designs worn by survivors of acid attack giving a message of “dreams are for real” and enlightening their inner beauty.

The event took the form of a ramp walk show that proposed to put a focus on the brutality of acid attacks and violence against women. Empowering the acid attack victims, the fashion event with an edge where acid attack victims walked the ramp with the confidence that nothing can stop them and their spirits run high and the inner beauty of the soul can drive the world and give the strong statement to all that we won’t pity them, but come out more stronger united in the face of adversities.

These collections were crafted out over 8 weeks by Students of IMS-DIA Fashion and jewellery Design under the guidance of the IMS- DIA design Faculty and Surkhab as industry mentors. The students and the designers collaboratively developed the collections on the basis of highlighting the inner beauty of the acid attack survivors hence, inspiring the gatherings.

Following the idea, the show featured the work of 13 graduating students and designers, showcasing 15 looks each. The show presented an opportunity for graduating students to feature their creative identities and their work processes as they begin their professional career.

Shilpi Gupta, Chairperson of IMS-DIA and Surkhab said “survivors are the warriors, they too have dreams and by the cooperative endeavours made by Surkhab and the students of IMS-DIA we are obliged to take the opportunity to drape disfigured. We aim to make their dream a reality that would make them feel beautiful and confident enough to strive in life.” (ANI)