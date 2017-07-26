Surrogate mother approaches the Telangana health authorities for seeking justice after biological parents of the baby girl vanish

Hyderabad,July26: A surrogate mother has approached to the Telangana health authorities for seeking justice after biological parents of the baby has vanished knowing it to be a girl child.

The couple approached Venkatanama, a daily wage earner to bear their child by offering Rs 3 lakhs to her post delivery. Her husband Lakshman, a construction worker from Hayatnagar, Hyderabad said that a woman approached his wife last November to become their child in her womb. They offered her money that will be paid after the delivery. He further said that his wife took the offer, when he was out of station for several months.

The couple took her to a private hospital in the city for the IVF methods. In between, the couple visited her many times and took her to different hospitals in the city for tests. Recently, the couple and the mediator cut off all their contacts with Venkatamma. She delivered a baby girl on July 20 at the state-run Victoria Maternity Hospital. The baby was born with complications hence the doctors at Victoria referred her to the Niloufer Children’s Hospital, where the baby is said to be recovering.

Following a complaint by Venkatamma, district medical and health officer, Dr K Padmaja got the details verified from all the hospitals she had named as visited. They found that Venkatamma’s name was entered K Sudharani, wife of Sailesh from Guntur in Andhra.

“We are yet to arrive at an understanding about the case. If required, we will conduct DNA tests to find the biological parents of the baby,” Dr Padmaja said.