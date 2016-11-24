Survey on demonetisation fake and sponsored, says Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

New Delhi, November 24: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursdasy attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling his survey on demonetisation as “fake and sponsored” and dared him to dissolve the Lok Sabha and face elections.

“The survey of Modiji is fake and sponsored. If he has guts then he should dissolve the Lok Sabha and face elections, then only real survey can be done,” Mayawati told media outside the Parliament.

Mayawati’s remarks came after the government on Wednesday said over 93 per cent of people taking part in an app-based survey supported the move.

Modi had on Tuesday asked people to give their first-hand views and rate the Centres decision to spike Rs 500 and 1,000 notes on his official app.

On November 8, the government demonetised the higher value currency notes to curb “black money and corruption”.

The demonetisation triggered chaos across the country, with people continuing to line up outside banks and ATMs in interminably long queues.