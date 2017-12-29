Sushil Kumar qualifies for 2018 Commonwealth

New Delhi, December 29 : Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games after defeating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category on Friday.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Gold Coast, Australia between April 4 and 15, 2018.

The country’s most decorated wrestler, Sushil, had recently won the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, after making his international comeback.

He took a three-year break following an injury.

The selection trial were held in the national capital’s IG Stadium for the Indian Free Style Wrestling Teams for participation in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, Kyrgyzstan and 2018 Commonwealth Games, and Greco Roman Style Wrestling Team only for 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship.

The others players who qualified are:

Free Style:

Rahul Aware (57 kg), (65 kg) Bajrang, (74 kg) Sushil Kumar, (86 kg) Somveer, (97 kg) Mausam Khatri, (125 kg) Sumit

Greco Roman Style:

Rajender (55 kg), Gyanender (60 kg), Vikram Kurade (63 kg), Manish (67 kg), Kuldeep Malik (72 kg), Gurpreet Singh (77 kg), Harpreet Singh (82 kg), Sunil (87 kg), Hardeep (97 kg), Naveen (130 kg)(ANI)