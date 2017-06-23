Sushma Swaraj announce that passports would now be bilingual,children under 8 and senior citizens fees slashed

New Delhi,June23: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday announced that passports would now be bilingual, that is ,in both Hindi and English, and not just in English.

She also announced 10 per cent reduction in passport fee for applicants who are under eight and over 60. Personal details in passports are now printed only in English.

The external affairs minister was addressing an event to mark 50 years of the Passport Act, 1967.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on June 17 announced the launch of 149 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

These will be in addition to 86 POPSKs announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the first phase, an initiative undertaken jointly by the MEA and the Department of Post.

The minister said when she took charge in the ministry, she realised that “proximity” was the biggest hurdle in applying for passports.

“We have set up a target that no one has to travel more than a radius of 50 kms to get a passport,” she said, adding her ministry and the DoP are working to map 810 head post offices and extend the ambit of the scheme.