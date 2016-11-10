Sushma Swaraj helps New Jersey Indian woman with newborn stranded in US after husband’s death

NewJersey,Nov10:External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj once again played the guardian angel to an Indian woman in the US who recently gave birth to a baby girl weeks after her husband died of a heart attack.

Swaraj who was informed about Deepika Pandey and her newborn baby on Twitter immediately responded saying, “Deepika – We are with you in this hour of tragedy. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to help you”.

Swaraj directed the Indian Embassy in Washington to extend all possible help to Deepika who is currently residing in New Jersey.

Deepika’s husband Hariom Pandey, who was a software engineer, died of a heart attack on October 19 in Boston. Days later Hariom’s friends from New Jersey took her along with them to ensure her better care. Deepika also has a four-year-old son.