Sushma Swaraj helps New Jersey Indian woman with newborn stranded in US after husband’s death
NewJersey,Nov10:External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj once again played the guardian angel to an Indian woman in the US who recently gave birth to a baby girl weeks after her husband died of a heart attack.
Swaraj who was informed about Deepika Pandey and her newborn baby on Twitter immediately responded saying, “Deepika – We are with you in this hour of tragedy. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to help you”.
Swaraj directed the Indian Embassy in Washington to extend all possible help to Deepika who is currently residing in New Jersey.
#SOS Please help Mrs Deepika Pandey who is in USA .Details enclosed @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/DzWytjdPMv
— #UttarPradesh ™ (@BJPLucknowBJP) November 8, 2016
Deepika’s husband Hariom Pandey, who was a software engineer, died of a heart attack on October 19 in Boston. Days later Hariom’s friends from New Jersey took her along with them to ensure her better care. Deepika also has a four-year-old son.