Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on sidelines of SCO meeting

New York/USA, September 21: India’s External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Minister’s meeting.

Earlier, Sushma Swaraj held bilateral talks with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday.

While speaking at the ad hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York, Swaraj has said that there can’t be a justification for any acts of terrorism.

“India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism,” she said.

She said connectivity with SCO countries is India’s priority and asserted that India wants connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between the people.

She also met Moldova Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Andrei Galbur, Brazilian and Saudi Arabian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira and Adel al-Jubeir respectively.

The Indian Foreign Minister arrived in New York on Sunday for seven days during which she is holding of back-to-back engagements, centring around the U.N. General Assembly.

Conclusively, Swaraj is set to have several bilateral meetings and multilateral commitments, apart from speaking at the U.N. general debate on September 23. (ANI)