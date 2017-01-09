Sushma Swaraj slams Pune man for requesting wife’s transfer on Twitter

New Delhi, Jan 9:Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj pulled up a Pune-based man on Sunday for requesting his wife’s transfer from Jhansi railways to his hometown. Swaraj said had the couple been working under her ministry, they would have been fired for making such a request on a social networking platform. “If you or your wife were from my Ministry and such a request for transfer was made on twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now,” tweeted Swaraj.

The man’s request was apparently prompted by a request by a US man seeking Swaraj’s help with his wife’s passport issues. The US citizen had on Sunday posted a tweet saying,”@SushmaSwaraj @governorswaraj hello madam please help my wife get passport cleared. I am forced to live without her in US Passport issues.” Swaraj responded saying, “Ohh ! This banwas should end soon.”

Noticing an opportunity to share his own predicament, the Pune man then tweeted to Swaraj. “Can you please help us in ending our banwas in India? My wife is a Jhansi Railway employee and I work in Pune in IT. Been a year,” he tweeted. His request was later forwarded to Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Twitter by Swaraj. But the Railways minister pointed out that he will not able to help the man with the request because it is not under his jurisdiction. “Thanks @SushmaSwaraj ji for bringing it to my notice. As per policy laid by me, I don’t look into transfers. Railway Board empowered for same,” Prabhu said on Twitter.

Swaraj is known for her prompt response in reaching out to Indians in distress abroad and resolve their problems. Swaraj on Sunday asked people in distress abroad to send a tweet to the Indian Mission concerned and tag her so that she can “personally” monitor the grievance redressal. Swaraj tweeted, “Please tweet your problem to the concerned Indian Embassy/authority and endorse the same to @sushmaswaraj. This will save time in emergency.