Sushma Swaraj to attend trilateral meet between India-Japan-US

New Delhi, September 18: India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj will attend the trilateral meet between India-Japan-US on Monday.

Swaraj, who is in the US for seven days will be holding meetings with her American and Japanese counterparts.

Swaraj will also hold bilateral talks with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

She will also take part in a meeting, chaired by United States President Donald Trump, to discuss terrorism, on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Apart from terrorism, EAM Swaraj will also take up the issues of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, reforms in the U.N., climate change, and other peace-keeping issues in the United Nations General Assembly.

Conclusively, Sushma Swaraj will also hold several bilateral meetings and multilateral commitments, apart from speaking at the U.N. general debate on September 23. (ANI)