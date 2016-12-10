Sushma Swaraj to undergo kidney transplant at AIIMS

NewDelhi,Dec10:External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will undergo her kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

Swaraj, who is a diabetic and has been in and out of the hospital for the past few months, was admitted to AIIMS on November 7 with failing kidneys.

On November 16, she tweeted that she was admitted to AIIMS because of kidney failure and was undergoing tests for transplantation.

Swaraj, 64, has been treated regularly for diabetes and has been on dialysis to flush out her kidneys for weeks.

AIIMS was flooded with offers to donate a kidney to the External Affairs Minister.