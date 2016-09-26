Sushmita Sen served notice by BMC for breeding mosquitoes

New Delhi,Sept26: The former Miss Universe (1994) and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was served notice from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) after some mosquito breeding spots were found at her house in Khar.

As per reports, previously, Civic officials had been trying to conduct an inspection in Sushmita Sen’s Khar house for the past few days. But they were turned away from the home after the actor remained unavailable.

Sushmita Sen who occupies the building’s topmost floor and terrace, had asked the BMC officials to conduct an inspection on Friday following which the officials reached the Khar area.

Further disclosing the matter, insecticide officer Rajan Naringrekar said, “We have issued a notice to her under section 381b of the MMC Act, which means she could be prosecuted. The metropolitan magistrate can levy a fine of up to Rs 10,000″.

After Shahid Kapoor, it was Sushmita Sen who was notified by the BMC after three mosquito breeding spots were found at her home.