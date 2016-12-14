Sushmita Sen shares picture of daughters posing with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh

December 14, 2016 | By :
Ranveer Singh with Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah.

New Delhi, December 14: Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently posed with Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisah and the hot mommy shared the adorable picture on social media.
“Renee n Alisah truly have excellent taste in people!!!both were ecstatic to finally meet #RanveerSingh and true to his nature, he went out of his way to make their first meeting a #memorable one!!!’handsome is what handsome does’…Ranveer sure lives it!!!?more power to you #rockstar @ranveersingh missed seeing you!!!” , wrote the 41 year-old-actress.
On a related note, the ‘Befikre’ star will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ opposite Deepika Padukone.
The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen on November 17, next year. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Actor Ranveer Singh finds similarity between brand associations and marriages
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on judges panel of 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant
Ranveer Singh is like main hoon toofani in new ThumsUp ad
Ranveer Singh candid about his dressing sense gets disapproval of Twitterati
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fly the coup to Dubai for holidaying
Ranveer Singh expresses his affection for Deepika P. by a nickname
Top