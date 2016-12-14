Sushmita Sen shares picture of daughters posing with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh

New Delhi, December 14: Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh recently posed with Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisah and the hot mommy shared the adorable picture on social media.

“Renee n Alisah truly have excellent taste in people!!!both were ecstatic to finally meet #RanveerSingh and true to his nature, he went out of his way to make their first meeting a #memorable one!!!’handsome is what handsome does’…Ranveer sure lives it!!!?more power to you #rockstar @ranveersingh missed seeing you!!!” , wrote the 41 year-old-actress.

On a related note, the ‘Befikre’ star will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ opposite Deepika Padukone.

The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen on November 17, next year. (ANI)