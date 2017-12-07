Suspected cow smuggler killed in retaliatory firing by police in Alwar.

Alwar/Rajasthan, Dec 7: A suspected cow smuggler was killed in retaliatory firing by police on Thursday in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday. While other five to seven of his accomplice is on the run.

According to reports, Rahul Prakash, Superintendent of Police stated “A group of five to seven smugglers were seen transporting cows in a small truck. Based on a tip-off about a vehicle carrying cows, the police control room immediately blocked the roads.

“But the smugglers broke the barriers placed by police and opened fired on the officers. One of the smugglers was shot at in the retaliatory fire and later succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Further describing the incident, the police said, “The attempt was thwarted but all other smugglers except the one shot dead managed to flee. At least, five cows were rescued from the possession of the smugglers. All the cows are badly injured and are being treated.”

On November 10, a similar incident took place where one person was shot dead by the cow vigilantes in Alwar. (ANI)