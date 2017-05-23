Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rises to 29

A History of Ebola in 24 Outbreaks A review of the two dozen recorded Ebola outbreaks suggests some common themes. The outbreak was reported in a densely forested part of Bas-Uele Province, near the border with the Central African Republic. Cases have occurred in four separate parts of a region called the Likati health zone.

Aid groups and the W.H.O. have struggled to reach the affected area, which has no paved roads.

The first known case occurred on April 22, when a 39-year-old man who had fever, vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding died on the way to a hospital in the Likati zone. The person caring for him and a motorcyclist who transported him also died.

The first six months of the response to the outbreak are expected to cost the W.H.O. and aid groups $10 million, Dr. Salama said at the briefing. He said telecommunications networks would have to be established and airstrips repaired so that aid workers can provide the necessary medical care.

The W.H.O., aid groups and the Congolese government are discussing the possibility of using an experimental Ebola vaccine, made by the American pharmaceutical company Merck, that proved effective in Guinea.

The response would involve a “ring vaccination,” in which contacts of patients, contacts of contacts, and health workers would be vaccinated. There would be no mass public vaccination.

The vaccine has not yet been licensed, and its use would require permission on several fronts. Nonetheless, Dr. Salama said that if permission were granted, the vaccine could be made available in a week or so. Other experimental antiviral drugs may also be considered.

The Ebola virus is considered endemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where eight outbreaks, the largest involving about 300 patients, have been recorded since 1976.

At the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone, health care workers struggle to contain the Ebola epidemic, which has killed almost 1,000 people across West Africa.

The country “has considerable experience and capacity in confronting these outbreaks,” Dr. Daniel Bausch, an Ebola expert at the W.H.O., said in an email. He added, “I think there is a very good probability that control can be rapidly achieved.”

Dr. Salama said that aid workers had reached a town in the Likati zone, which was as close as they had been able to come to the epicenter of the outbreak. He said aid groups were setting up centers for treatment and isolation, and mobile labs. The first aid group to arrive was the Alliance for International Medical Action, which was already in the region, responding to cholera.

In a telephone interview from Conakry, Guinea, the group’s executive director, Matthew Cleary, said that seven people who were believed to have contracted Ebola had been taken to a district hospital in the Likati zone that was not equipped to deal with the virus.

“It’s urgent to get them into a proper isolation center,” Mr. Cleary said, adding that the group is preparing to build a treatment unit. It will include windows that allow families to see patients, a response to past outbreaks in which people sometimes shunned sealed-up isolation units into which patients seemed to disappear.

Brienne Prusak, a spokeswoman for Doctors Without Borders, said on Wednesday that the group had sent a team of about 20 doctors, nurses and other experts to the Likati zone, and that it was still trying to figure out how to reach the epicenter.

“Transport is extremely difficult in the area, and helicopter flights may be the only way to get there,” she said by email. “We considered motorbikes but are now thinking of helicopters because we need to get so many materials there. We’re expecting to get to the epicenter by the weekend.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States is also sending an Ebola expert, Dr. Pierre Rollin, to Congo, along with epidemiologists, a spokeswoman said.