Suspected hooch kills 12 in Surat village in 2 days

SURAT,Sept10: While five persons died on Thursday, seven more succumbed on Friday, forcing the district administration and police to swing into action. Two patients are under treatment in the New Civil Hospital (NCH) and they have been put on dialysis.

Surat collector Mahendra Patel, who has ordered a probe into the deaths, told TOI, “Our primary health centre officials reported that most of these deaths have occurred after drinking some spurious liquor. They suspected presence of methanol but the contents will be confirmed only after the requisite laboratory and forensic tests.”

Patel said that blood samples have also been sent for virology tests at National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The victims were identified as Manish S Tiwari (43), Nanu Sukha (37), Vijay Bind (33),Manoj Sahu (24), Sunil (40), Rajkumar Narayan (40), Ramnarayan Yadav (35) and Anand Mahale (42). Police said that all were migrants engaged in casual labour in Surat.

Dr Megha Mehta, chief district health officer, Surat, said, “Most of the victims started vomiting and had severe breathlessness. Their pulse rate also fell drastically.”

Bodies of all the 12 victims were brought to NCH for postmortem and the viscera has been sent for forensic examination.

Mayur Chavda, superintendent of police, Surat (rural) told TOI, “All the 12 who died were habitual drinkers. However, only FSL tests of their viscera and blood samples would confirm if they had consumed hooch.”

Following the spate of deaths, police finally woke up and started cracking down on dens brewing country liquor in Vareli, Kadodara and near-by places.

“We raided around 25 spots and collected samples of country liquor. No arrests have been made yet,” said Chavda.

It may be mentioned that south Gujarat is a safe haven for brewing liquor with breweries operating right under the nose of policemen at many places.