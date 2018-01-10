Suspected LeT terrorist involved in Red Fort attack held

New Delhi, Jan 10 : The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation on Wednesday, apprehended a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist at the Delhi airport for his alleged involvement in 2000 Red Fort attack.

The arrested accused, identified as Bilal Ahmad Kawa, is being questioned.

Bilal was apprehended after the Gujarat ATS got a tip-off regarding his movement from Srinagar to Delhi.

On 22 December 2000, a terrorist attack took place on Red Fort in Delhi, India, which claimed three lives.

Earlier, terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, who was convicted in the case, had been awarded death sentence. (ANI)