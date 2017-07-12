Suspected IS operative Kerala native,arrested at Delhi airport

New Delhi,July12: An Indian national, suspected to be an Islamic State operative who had been deported from Turkey twice, was recently arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Wednesday.

Shahjahan Velluva, 32, a native of Kannur in Kerala, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after US intelligence agency CIA informed it about his arrival.

Velluva was earlier deported from Turkey in February for allegedly carrying out terrorist activities there. He subsequently got a fake passport with another identity, the official added.He was being questioned about other Islamic State operatives and his links with them, said an official, who was not authorised to speak to the media.

Velluva’s second attempt to enter Turkey with the fake passport was also foiled by the police there and he was deported to India.