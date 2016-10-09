Suspected radioactive leak at cargo terminal of Indhira Gandhi airport, New Delhi

An emergency team that included representatives of the National Disaster Response Force and atomic regulators cordoned off the part of the airport’s cargo complex where the leak was suspected. There were no immediate reports of passenger operations being affected.

Terminal T3, where the suspected leak was reported, has been cordoned off, ANI reported.

A scare at the airport over a suspected radioactive leak turned out to be a false alarm in May last year after inspectors gave the all clear following investigations. Airport authorities had reported there had been a leak in a consignment of sodium iodide 131 — a radioactive liquid used in so-called nuclear medicine — that arrived on a Turkish Airlines passenger flight.