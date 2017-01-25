Suspected suicide car bomb rams gate of a hotel in Somali capital Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Jan25 : A suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gate of a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu today and militants stormed inside, police and witnesses said.
There were no immediate reports about casualties and no immediate claim of responsibility.
The Somali Islamist group al Shabaab often carries out attacks in the capital.
“Shooting is taking place.
It is too early to know more details,” Major Ali Hussein, a police officer at the scene, told Reuters, shortly before a second blast was heard in the area.

