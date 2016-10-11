Suspecting the sudden fall of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala Pushpa demands CBI probe

Chennai, October 11: A CBI enquiry was demanded into the health condition of the ailing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. While talking on the state affairs, expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa alleged that her aide Sasikala Natarajan was now “controlling” the day-to-day affairs of the government.

“CM Jayalalithaa, who was doing well, fell sick all of a sudden. A proper enquiry must be done into her health condition which deteriorated suddenly. It should be found out that whether she fell sick naturally and or was forced to become sick,” the expelled Rajya Sabha told a press conference.

She also demanded an enquiry into the CM’s close aide Sasikala Natarajan’s income and properties.

“In the name of CM, Sasikala is controlling all the officers in the state and trying to gain power within the party and the state machinery,” Pushpa said, reports financialexpress.com.

She also said that Tamil Nadu does not require a Deputy CM as Jayalalithaa will return to power.

“Every AIADMK cadre wants Jayalalithaa to come back. Even though I am expelled from the party, I have the right to speak for the party and the CM,” Pushpa added.

She alleged that the party is in dire straits and Tamil Nadu is like a child which lost its mother.

“Tamil Nadu is without a leader. We are like a child who lost its mother. People around the CM is trying to take advantage of this situation,” she said.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, the MP said that she fears “some people” around CM might forge her signature to nominate a deputy general secretary in her absence.

She also asked the Governor to verify Jayalalithaa’s signature “if any official communication came from her or any other person in this or any other regard”.