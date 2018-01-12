Suspend US-South Korea military drills: North Korea

Seoul, Jan 12: North Korea on Friday called on both the United States and South Korea to suspend bilateral military drills.

North Korea’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri said joint military drills between both countries are a ‘source of catastrophe’ for the Korean Peninsula.

“They should totally stop military drills, not just delay them. War rehearsal and dialogue cannot go hand in hand”, it said in a statement, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The North has long denounced military drills across the border and used them as an excuse for provocations.

Last week, North Korea accepted South Korea’s offer for high-level talks, after South Korea and the United States decided to suspend their joint military exercises.

South Korea and the US on Thursday discussed on how to develop ties with North Korea, after the former agreed to hold talks for the first time in two years with Seoul, over Pyongyang’s participation in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next month.

Both countries have also agreed to hold military talks on easing border tensions. North Korea agreed to send participants to the Winter Olympics, that will be held from February 9-25.

