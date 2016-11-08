Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam joins AAP

New Delhi, Nov 08: Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad’s wife Poonam set to join AAP. Poonam Azad is currently Delhi’s BJP spokesperson and was earlier the unit’s vice-president. She is a three-time national executive member of the saffron party.

Poonam Azad is currently the BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson, having served as its vice-president in the past. It is believed that her decision to quit the saffron party comes after her husband Kirti Azad was suspended last year for his allegations against union minister Arun Jaitley over irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Azad, who represents Darbhanga in the Lok Sabha has been vocal in his attack on Jaitley. He claimed rampant corruption in DDCA while the minister was heading the cricket body between 2000 and 2013. He also challenged Jaitley to file a defamation case against him.BJP president Amit Shah in a letter informing the cricketer-politician of his suspension had accused him of colluding with the opposition to embarrass the party and office-bearers.