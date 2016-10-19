Suspicious Movement at Jammu Airport : Security forces carried out an All-night search

Jammu, Oct 19: Security forces carried out a massive search operation at Jammu airport after an input that two persons had entered the premises after scaling the airport wall, police said today.

One person has been detained for questioning in this regard, sources said. “A massive search operation was launched by security forces and police in and around the airport and IAF station after some inputs about suspected movement last night”, a senior police officer said today. The IAF pressed into service helicopters armed with search lights during the night operation, he said.

Some children in the Azadnagar locality close to Airport in Jammu had informed the people that two suspected persons have breached the wall and entered airport area. The information was passed on to police.