SUV collision in Churu kills eight

Bikaner, Dec 5: Eight persons were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between two SUVs in Churu district of Rajasthan today.

The deceased included five women and a child, police said.

“The mishap occurred on Mega highway near Hariyasar village. The victims, all from a family, were on their way to a nearby place when their vehicle collided head on with the other SUV,? Sardarshahar police station SHO Omprakash Godara said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where eight were declared dead.