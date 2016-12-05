SUV collision in Churu kills eight
Bikaner, Dec 5: Eight persons were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between two SUVs in Churu district of Rajasthan today.
The deceased included five women and a child, police said.
“The mishap occurred on Mega highway near Hariyasar village. The victims, all from a family, were on their way to a nearby place when their vehicle collided head on with the other SUV,? Sardarshahar police station SHO Omprakash Godara said.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where eight were declared dead.
