SUV enthusiasts can sample the Skoda Kodiaq in India

New Delhi,August11:SUV enthusiasts from all corners of the country have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Skoda’s first 7-seater SUV, the Kodiaq. Today, Skoda has officially revealed that the SUV will come to India in the last quarter of this year. The Kodiaq comes loaded with off-road tech, petrol/diesel engine options and dual clutch automatic transmission. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the Kodiaq.

Skoda’s first take at a proper 7-seater SUV, the Kodiaq (named after an Alaskan bear), tends to look more like an overgrown estate rather than an outright SUV. But, this does not take away from the fact that the large dimensions and sharp lines make it look handsome.

Under the bonnet, rests a 2.0-litre engine with options for both petrol and diesel. Fire it up and the petrol churns out a healthy 180PS of power, while the turbodiesel is good for 150PS. There is a 190PS tune for the diesel available in the international markets as well, but that has been skipped as we are yet to upgrade to the required fuel quality. The transmission offered with both these engine options is a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. The party trick here is the all-wheel drive hardware which is available only with the diesel and comes with various off-road modes.

In terms of features, Skoda has stayed true to its reputation of offering features from a segment above. The Kodiaq gets a lot of convenience features like the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports both Apple and Android smartphone integration, a motorised driver seat with memory function, three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, top view for the reversing camera, emergency braking, traffic jam assist and a panoramic sunroof. Along with these features, you also get a host of ‘Simply Clever’ features like folding rubber protectors on doors, removable torch in the boot and two umbrellas neatly tucked away into the front doors.

Another important aspect of the Skoda Kodiaq is the boot. with the third-row passengers seated, the boot offers 270 litres of volume but ask all passengers to leave and you can open up a massive 2005-litres of storage!

It will be interesting to see how Skoda positions this vis-a-vis the Superb in terms of pricing. We expect the Kodiaq to start somewhere from Rs 25 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 32 lakhs for the top 4×4 variant. We have driven the SUV and were quite impressed.