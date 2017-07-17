Suzuki India has launched a new matte colour variant scooter, the Access 125

New Delhi,July17:Suzuki India has launched a new matte colour variant of its most selling scooter, the Access 125. The fresh, new colour provides a makeover to the flagship Suzuki scooter to appeal to the young riders.

The special edition of Access 125 will now be available in elegant Metallic Fibroin Grey (PGZ) and Metallic Matt Black colours (YKV), giving the scooter a sporty appearance. The new colours will be an addition to the existing colour line up which includes Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No.2 (YBA), Candy Sonoma Red (YHL), Pearl Mirage White (YPA), Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey (PGZ), Metallic Sonic Silver (YD8) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB).

The new colour variant of the Access 125 will be available with disc variant and the price shall be Rs 59,063 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the new colour offerings, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, “Since its launch, the New Access 125 has been one of our most appreciated models. To celebrate monsoon and the upcoming festival season, we are introducing two new additional matte colours to widen the array of choices for our young customers. The refreshed Access 125, loaded with advance features, complies with our endeavor of crafting a stylish scooter which delivers a superior performance. We are confident that these new matte colours will find universal appeal and further strengthen our foothold in the segment.”