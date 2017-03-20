Suzuki India launches Bharat Stage IV compliant Let’s scooter and Hayate EP motorcycle

New Delhi, Mar 20: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one of the world’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has launched the Bharat Stage IV compliant Let’s scooter and Hayate EP motorcycle.

With the launch of these new refreshed BS IV compliant models, all two-wheelers from the stable of Suzuki Motorcycle India have now become Bharat Stage IV compliant.

Previously, Suzuki had updated the New Access 125 and the Gixxer series in accordance with BS-IV compliance norms of the Government. The newly launched Let’s is being offered starting at Rs 47,272 (Ex showroom, Delhi) and the Hayate EP is priced at Rs 52,754 (Ex showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the accomplishment, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said, “We are pleased to announce that all our products across segments are now updated and come only with BS-IV compliant engines.

The New Let’s is testimony to our endeavors in bringing to India the most eco-friendly riding solutions in line with the government regulations. We are confident that our products will retain a strong foothold in their respective segments.” Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan wherein they have the same manufacturing philosophy of PRODUCTS OF SUPERIOR VALUE right from the inception. SMIPL manufactures two-wheelers best suited for the valuable Indian customers. The Company started its India operation in February, 2006.