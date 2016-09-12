Suzuki Motorcycle launched Access 125 Special Edition 

Mumbai, Sep 12: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), has launched the stylish variant of their flagship scooter, the Access 125 Special Edition. According to the company the scooter has been crafted to make a unique, retro style statement with exclusive styling elements and will give riders a distinctive road presence.

Suzuki unveiled the Access 125 Special Edition is styled with a maroon coloured leatherette seat cover. It comes with a special edition logo, round shaped chrome mirrors and brown coloured floor board which give the scooter a retro look and make it stand out in a crowd.

The Access 125 Special Edition is also equipped with features such as an easy self-start, chrome styled headlamps, analog-digital display and a mobile charging socket as standard equipment. The scooter will also be available with an optional front disc brake.

The Access 125 Special Edition will be available exclusively in Pearl Mirage White colour and will cost Rs 55,589 and 58,900 for the Drum Brake and Disc Brake respectively (Ex Showroom, Delhi).