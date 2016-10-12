Suzuki Swift Sport made into a race car offering 350 hp power 6-speed manual gearbox

New Delhi, October 12: The new Swift sports is not designed for public roads as it is not a street legal vehicle. The Suzuki Swift Sport has been made into a race car offering 350 hp power from the same 1.6-liter petrol engine seen on the regular Suzuki Swift Sport mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Engineers working on this exclusive Suzuki Swift have increased the 1.6 liter four cylinder engine output with a turbocharger while race spec parts and custom made accessories are better able to withstand added boost in power, reports rushlane.com.

Interiors have been completely changed as it now boasts of race spec parts to include bucket seats, digital display for telemetry and a small steering wheel positioned closer to driver’s chest. A massive turbo boost is complemented by special components in the form of 295/30 Yokohama tyres pushing torque to the ground.

The race car also gets fitted with high downforce kit consisting of front splitter, enhanced rear wing and lower suspension. The modified Suzuki Swift weighs a little over 1000 kgs and has a power to weight ratio of 350 bhp/ton.

Not meant to be seen on public roads, Japanese tuner D-Language has ensured that the 350 hp Suzuki Swift suiting it for use only on the race track.