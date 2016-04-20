Suzuki Two Wheelers launches new variant of the Gixxer

Suzuki has launched the rear disc variant of its Gixxer range of motorcycles at North Campus, Delhi on the occasion of ‘Gixxer Day’. The crpwd which was energized by international Freestyle rider, Aras Gibieza and his skilful bike performance.

The Gixxer carries the lineage of the legendary GSX-R series, and the new variant with the rear disc brake was officially launched in Delhi today. The new addition will provide better stability and control on all kinds of terrain.

Suzuki Gixxer Day is a gathering of Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF owners to celebrate the spirit of the hugely successful Street Sport Bike, while being entertained by the world class performance of the Freestyle Champion Aras, in addition to other performers and entertainers, lucky draws and contests for all participants.

New Delhi hosted the first edition of the Gixxer Day amidst much fan-fare and this event shall visit Kolkata, Shillong, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

SMIPL also used this opportunity to kickstart their #amGixxer campaign, where they have created a community of like minded Gixxer customers, fans and enthusiasts. This community shall provide a platform to host various activities across the country, mainly moderated via the digital medium of facebook and social media. Gixxer Day and a dedicated ‘amGixxer’ facebook page are the first of such community activities to be taken up under the #amGixxer campaign.

Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL, said “With constant support of our customers, SMIPL continues to offer new products and technologies to the Indian market. We are pleased to introduce our new variant of the much loved Gixxer range. It is one of our most successful products, and to commemorate its success, we are celebrating Gixxer Day with all our customers and bike enthusiasts who have been an integral part of this journey. Through this, Suzuki wishes to cater to the appetite of Gixxer customers for more intense engagement with the brand”.

The Gixxer is available with the Rear Disc Brake as an option in the following colours – Lush Green / Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue / Pearl Mirage White and Candy Sonoma Red / Glass Sparkle Black – and is priced at Rs. 79,726 (Ex showroom, Delhi).

The Gixxer SF will sport the Rear Disc Brake as standard in the following colours – Pearl Mirage Red and Glass Sparkle Black – and is priced at Rs. 87,343 (Ex showroom, Delhi) whereas the MotoGP Edition (Metallic Triton Blue) with Rear Disc Brake will be priced at Rs. 88,857 (Ex showroom, Delhi).