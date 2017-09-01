Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the most significant cleanliness campaign by PM Modi govt

Kolkata, Sep 1:The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the most significant cleanliness campaign by the Central Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) on October 2, 2014, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi, which targets eradicating open defecation in India by 2019.

This flagship programme of the Union government aims to realise the dream of a Clean India by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“A clean India would be the best tribute India could pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birthday anniversary in 2019”, the Prime Minister had said after launch of the mission.

Sanitation has emerged as a key issue since the 2011 Census highlighted e-glaring data on lack of toilets in the country by stating that over 26 million people in India defecate in the open.