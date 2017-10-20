Swachh Bharat Mission: 3 years pass by, still some parts of the nation struggle to breath fresh air, pathetic at Chennai’s IT hub

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, October 20: It has been over three years our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ to eradicate open defecation. As per the norms of the Mission, our mother land would turn into a Clean India by 2019. Though it could bring out positive effect in many parts of the nation, there are still places where people can’t enjoy fresh air.

Residents at Chennai’s Perungudi have forgotten the feel of fresh air. How unfortunate! Over 200 acres of land is filled with tonnes of garbage, which make the residents nearby to keep their windows tightly shut.

It is shocking that the area is right in the middle of Chennai’s IT hub. The pile of garbage is not just a matter of sore sight, it pave way for a massive risk to the health and general well being of the residents nearby. There is water-logging beneath the garbage pile, which cause serious health issues. Snakes and other reptiles from the garbage used to peep into the houses situated near the IT hub.

Residents near the IT hub are bound to keep their window as a showpiece. They can’t open their windows throughout the year. Garbage are burnt in summer but the wind directs all smoke towards the nearby houses. During winter, the wind carries pungent smell from the decayed waste matters.

For years, the area has been used as a landfill by Chennai Corporation. Around 3000 tonnes of garbage from all over the city is reportedly dumped here. However, some media has reported that the corporation would soon begin the recycling activities.

Residents hope that their wish to have a deep breath of fresh air would be soon possible. At the same time, people throughout the nation who suffer from open defecation look forward for a Clean and Healthy India by 2019, trusting the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.