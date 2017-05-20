Swami bobbitized by Kerala girl for sexual harassment
Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: The genitals of a 54-year-old Swami were cut by a 23-year-old girl here, after she was subjected to sexual harassment for the past five years, police said on Saturday.
A team of medical professionals conducted a plastic surgery on the Swami, and is now out of danger, the statement said.
After being unable to bear this excess, she on Friday night slashed the Swami’s genitals with a knife.
Prameela Devi, member of the Kerala State Women’s Commission, said she was proud of the girl for doing this.
Such an act by anyone especially when it comes under the guise of a religious tag, irrespective of the religion, is in no way acceptable, as such people should be role models to all, Devi said.
Meanwhile, the police were confused on what legal proceedings needed to be taken against the girl.
The police have taken a case against the mother of the girl and swami under POSCO act