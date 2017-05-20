Swami bobbitized by Kerala girl for sexual harassment

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20: The genitals of a 54-year-old Swami were cut by a 23-year-old girl here, after she was subjected to sexual harassment for the past five years, police said on Saturday.

Sree Hari Swami of an ashram near Kollam was on Friday night brought to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital here around 12.40 a.m. with his genitals severed almost 90%, a hospital statement said.

A team of medical professionals conducted a plastic surgery on the Swami, and is now out of danger, the statement said.

According to the girl, the Swami was a frequent visitor to her home and used to conduct religious ceremonies. The girl was under duress from Class 12, she said.

After being unable to bear this excess, she on Friday night slashed the Swami’s genitals with a knife.

The police have registered a case against the Swami.

Prameela Devi, member of the Kerala State Women’s Commission, said she was proud of the girl for doing this.

Such an act by anyone especially when it comes under the guise of a religious tag, irrespective of the religion, is in no way acceptable, as such people should be role models to all, Devi said.

Meanwhile, the police were confused on what legal proceedings needed to be taken against the girl.

The police have taken a case against the mother of the girl and swami under POSCO act