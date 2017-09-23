Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj sent on remand for 15 days over rape charges
Jaipur, September 23: Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj, a Rajasthan based self styled godman arrested on rape charges on Saturday, has been sent to 15- day judicial custody.
According to reports, after the three days of investigation, Rajasthan Police arrested the self-styled Godman in Alwar for the alleged rape of a 21 year old woman hailing from chhattisgarh.
On September 11, Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was lodged against 70 year old with the women police station.
The incident had allegedly taken place at Madhusudan ashram of the godman in Alwar, Rajasthan, on August 7 this year.
Facing sexual assault accusations, the Baba got himself admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Alwar on Wednesday under police security.
On Friday, doctors at the hospital found him fit and he was shifted to a private ward
The Baba has followers both in India and abroad.