Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj sent on remand for 15 days over rape charges

Jaipur, September 23: Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj, a Rajasthan based self styled godman arrested on rape charges on Saturday, has been sent to 15- day judicial custody.

According to reports, after the three days of investigation, Rajasthan Police arrested the self-styled Godman in Alwar for the alleged rape of a 21 year old woman hailing from chhattisgarh.

On September 11, Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was lodged against 70 year old with the women police station.

The incident had allegedly taken place at Madhusudan ashram of the godman in Alwar, Rajasthan, on August 7 this year.

As per the complaint, the parents of the woman, who is studying law in Jaipur, are followers of Falahari Maharaj for the past several years, said Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police Archana Jha.

Facing sexual assault accusations, the Baba got himself admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Alwar on Wednesday under police security.

On Friday, doctors at the hospital found him fit and he was shifted to a private ward

The Baba has followers both in India and abroad.