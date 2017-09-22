Subramanian Swamy calls Kamal Hassan, Arvind Kejriwal zero

New Delhi, September 22: Only a day after the veteran actor Kamal Hassan met the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy called the duo zero and said that when two zeroes come together, nothing comes out of it. According to reliable sources, Subramaniam Swamy commented in a sarcastic way that “The actor is a big zero and a pompous idiot, while Arvind Kejriwal is another big zero. And if they come together, zero plus zero. Haven’t you learnt at school what it means?”

He also questioned the media by asking why they were so crazy about cinema stars and politics. “These actors that join politics are flops everywhere, unless they are trained. Jayalalitha spent 20 years in politics, before she became a leader,” Swamy said. He also asked the media to not pay any attention to such cases. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor met veteran actor Kamal Haasan at his Chennai residence, yesterday.

The duo had a lunch meeting for close to an hour, wherein they discussed several issues, including corruption. The meeting is being seen as an indication that the veteran actor may soon join politics by either floating his own political outfit or join the AAP. Haasan has, of late, targeted the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu, and in the process, has hinted towards joining active politics.

While speaking to the reporters, Kamal Haasan said, “My house has been political for quite some time, since my father’s time. I was the one who stayed away. It is a learning curve for me and I have sought advice from Arvind Kejriwal before my political plunge. I am very happy that he (Kejriwal) is here, have discussed issues including corruption.” “I’ve always been a fan of Kamal Haasan ji’s work. I feel good that a large number of people feel so strongly about the communal forces that are plaguing the nation nowadays. We had an excellent meeting and we will continue to keep in touch in the future. We will continue to discuss and meet each other in future also,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal was received at the airport by Haasan’s younger daughter and Bollywood actress Akshara. (ANI)