Swamy Strikes : ‘India can’t go to war with Pakistan till when Kejriwal is in power’

New Delhi, Oct 05: Dismissing Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for proof over the surgical strikes by the Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday asserted that India could never go to war with Pakistan with an anti-national character like the Delhi chief minister still in power.

Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy said that India does not need to respond to Pakistan’s claims, as even if they are provided with evidence, Islamabad would take no action.

“We should not respond because Pakistan will never change. We gave them proof on Kasab and Hafiz Saeed. We also allowed them (Pakistan) to come to India for the Pathankot probe and still they did not do anything. So there is no point,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Delhi chief minister, Swamy added, “We all know Kejriwal’s anti-national and Naxalite mind. Instead of worrying about securing Delhi, he is running around trying to churn issues.”

Talking about the possibility of war with the hostile neighbour, Swamy emphasised that the Center must take a call if it can take such a step while Kejriwal was still in power as the chief minister.

“We should dismiss his government and have President Rule,” he added.

Making a point that the surgical strike by the Indian Armed forces has been globally lauded, Swamy stated that certain sections of the international media have also welcomed and accepted the covert operation.

“Russia has welcomed our surgical strike and the United States has said that we have done an excellent job on it. On October 3, even the Washington Post has given a lead article and China says that India and Pakistan must talk with each other,” Swamy said.

The BJP leader further called on Pakistan to clear all its doubts with Russia, with whom they just had a joint military exercise.