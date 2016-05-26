Swamy again urges Modi to remove RBI Governor

New Delhi, May 26: Firing another salvo against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Rajan from the post.

In a letter to the prime minister, Swamy raised six objections against Rajan and his conduct as a “government official”.

Swamy accused Rajan of raising interest rates which, according to him, led to recession; sending ‘confidential and sensitive’ financial information to various persons around the world; and being ‘publicly disparaging of the BJP government’, among other things.

The other objections raised by Swamy are Rajan holding a US green card despite holding a sensitive and very high government of India post; his insistence on setting up shariah compliant financial institutions; and Rajan being a member of the ‘US-dominated’ Group of 30.

After his nomination to the Rajya Sabha last month, Swamy has been repeatedly attacking Rajan.

On May 16, Swamy had written to Modi for Rajan’s removal, saying “he is mentally not fully Indian”.

On May 12 also, Swamy had blamed Rajan for rising inflation and increasing unemployment in the country, and called for his immediate removal.

Rajan’s term ends on September 3. He was appointed the RBI governor by the previous United Progressive Alliance government.