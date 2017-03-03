Swara Bhaskar does not get her due: Sonam Kapoor

| By :

New Delhi [India], Mar. 3 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor has always been one such actress, who never shied away from speaking her out, in regard to any issue it be.

This time, the 'Neerja' actress has come up to speak about her very close pal Swara Bhaskar and her talent.

In a recent event here, Sonam, while speaking about Swara's upcoming film 'Anarkali of Arah,' was seen saying, the latter "does not get her due."

"I saw 'Anarkali of Arah' a couple of weeks back and cried throughout. First of all, I don't think Swara gets her due. She did this film called 'Nil Battey Sannata' last year, which I think, was one of the most amazing performances I ever saw. I was a courageous performance," said the 'Khoobsurat' actress, who made a bold and beautiful appearance at the event, in a Rasario Atelier ruffled-sleeve jumpsuit, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Namrata Soni.

She added, "She is an incredible artist. I was moved by her performance and Anarkali's story of determination. I hope more films get opportunities and platforms like this. I hope the industry is changing."

Directed by debutant Avinash Das, 'Anaarkali of Aarah' is the story of a folk singer hailing from Ara district in Bihar.

On a related note, Sonam and Swara have worked together in movies like 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and are gearing up for their upcoming Rhea Kapoor-produced chick-flick 'Veere Di Wedding,' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Further speaking about the effects of censorships and bans on movies and regular life, the 31-year-old actress said that censorship leads to rebellion.

"I don't believe in censorship. I think everybody should have their own choice- whether you want to be in a burkha or in a bikini. Everybody should be given a choice- in terms of religion, sexuality or dressing up. Nobody should be told what to do. The more you censor someone, the more you tell them what to do, there will be more rebellion. If we are not given a choice, then what is India about? We are supposed to be the largest democracy in the world," she told media here.

Speaking about 'refusal' of certification, in 2017, three movies- 'Haraamkhor,' 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and 'Ka Bodyscapes'- have been denied clearance by CBFC, because of their bold subject. (ANI)