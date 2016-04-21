Swara Bhaskar feels lucky to work with Salman and Farooq Sheikh

https://youtu.be/_7hxq1VmUbw

New Delhi, April 21: Swara Bhaskar, the actress of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame has managed to bag both commercial and art films in her kitty, because of her acting skills. Swara is only few films old and has already worked with top actors like Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The actress also revealed that she had a big time childhood crush on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Swara Bhaskar will be seen in a lead role in her new film ‘Nil Batey Sannata’, which will hit the screens on April 22.