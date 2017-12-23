Swaraj offers helping hand to yet another ailing Pak national

New Delhi, Dec 23: Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj has asked the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue medical visa to a Pakistan national for his treatment in India.

I have asked Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue medical visa to Maqbool Ahmad Qureshi – a Pakistan national for his treatment in India. @IndiainPakistan, Swaraj, wrote in a Twitter post.

The patient, Maqbool Ahmad Qureshi, who is suffering from fourth stage of cancer had made an appeal to Swaraj through Twitter.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, a woman appealed to the External Affairs Minister to issue visa to her husband who is put up in Islamabad.

“I have told Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue Visa to the groom, his brothers/sisters and the parents. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

On December 21, the minister took to Twitter to announce that medical visas have been granted to two children from Pakistan and also prayed for their speedy recovery.

“There is a request for medical visa for two children from Pakistan – Anamta Farrukh (6 yrs) and Sahir (7 yrs). We have given them Visa for their treatment in India and pray for their early recovery. @IndiainPakistan,” she tweeted.