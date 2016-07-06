Swathi Murder Case: Chennai HC adjourns Ramkumar’s bail plea to July 15

Chennai, July 6: In the brutal murder case of software engineer S.Swathi, the prime accused Ramkumar’s bail plea hearing has been adjourned by the Chennai High Court to July 15th.

An advocate has filed a bail petition for Ramkumar claiming that police had foisted the case against him.

While the bail petition claimed that police personnel caused the injuries on Ramkumar’s neck, the advocate Krishnamurthy, who filed the petition said he was yet to speak to Ramkumar, on behalf of whom he filed the bail petition.

In his bail application filed before the principal district sessions court, Ramkumar claimed that he did not kill Swathi, nor did he attempt to slit his throat and alleged that some persons who accompanied the police during his arrest had assaulted him with a blade and then made up the suicide story.

Earlier, City Metropolitan Magistrate Gopinath visited him at the hospital and recorded his statement about the gruesome killing of the Infosys staff on 24th last month at Nungambakkam railway station.

The accused was brought from Tirunelveli to Chennai on Monday morning and was admitted into the Royapettah Government Hospital as he allegedly slit his throat in an attempt to commit suicide before he was arrested from his hideout in the Meenakshipuram village near Sengottai in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

The Dean of the Royapettah Government Hospital certified that the accused is fit to talk to the Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar continues to undergo treatment in the hospital amidst heavy security.

Ramkumar was nabbed from Tirunelveli on Friday last after a manhunt that lasted a week.

