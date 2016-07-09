Swathi’s Murder Case: Ramkumar’s father speaks out Finally

Chennai, July 09: The father of Ramkumar, the alleged killer of Infosys techie Swathi opened up about the incident to the media saying that his son is ‘innocent’.

“My son is innocent…We are being targeted just because we are Dalits”, said Paramasivam, the father of techie Swathi murder accused Ramkumar, hitting out at the police investigating the June 24 slaying on the Nungambakkam railway platform. Going a step further, he accused the police of cutting his son’s throat “to prevent him from speaking out”, says the father as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

He spoke to media outside his home in Tirunelveli and said that, “All of this happened to insult and intimidate out community. This is only to somehow catch someone. Two constables have planted answers and were under duress from the beginning. I was at home, they knocked on my door, and we didn’t have power. We turned on the flashlight and saw the police, they asked for Muthukumar. We said no one called Muthukumar lives here. I have three children, two girls and one boy. They asked him where the boy is. I said he’s sleeping. They caught my son and pulled him by the legs and cuffed him. It is false that he admitted to the crime in Tirunelveli hospital. The DSP took my daughter’s bag, they searched the bag and thought it was his and took it away. You think he will be able to speak with 18 stitches, how can he plead quilty? He was lying on the floor after he slit his throat. They took his picture and circulated on WhatsApp. He cannot be the killer”, reports The News Minute.

Claiming that his son is completely innocent and in no way connected to the murder, he said his son came home not to hide himself from police but to get money for his expenses.

Ram Kumar was identified as the prime suspect in Swathi’s muder case after collecting all the possible evidence and arrested him last week from his residence in Tirunelveli.