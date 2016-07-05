Swathi’s Murder: Ram Kumar killed her for being rejected

Chennai, July 05: Swathi’s killer P. Ram Kumar revealed the reason behind the murder of 24-year-old techie. Judicial Magistrate M Ramadhas recorded Ramkumar’s statement at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

“He said that he had proposed to Swathi thrice at different locations on different dates. He has stated that when he proposed to her once at the Nungambakkam railway station, she used very harsh words to ridicule his appearance in front of other passengers at the railway station,” said a police official. “He had stated that in two other instances as well, he was hurt by the words Swathi used to describe his appearance, the police added’’, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Police probed the motives behind the murder, several threads have surfaced linking the accused to Swathi, suggesting she was not completely unknown to Ramkumar. Ram Kuamar was found in Swathi’s friendlist on Facebook and they had exchanged chat history which included some comments made by Kumar over photographs posted by Swathi.

According to a report published in the Deccan Chronicles the duo came in touch over the social media site and had exchanged numbers, following which the accused became obsessed with Swathi and started stalking her.

He proposed to her few times when she insulted his looks. The insult and rejection drove him to take the decision to murder her. He took his uncle’s sickle without his knowledge and kept it hidden under his bed in Choolaimedu and carried it in his backpack on the day of the murder.

The police officer, however, maintained “Being friends on Facebook doesn’t mean that Swathi approved or encouraged him. She had numerous Facebbok friends,” as quoted in the Deccan Chronicle report.

Ramkumar, who is currently admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai after he reportedly slit his neck with a sharp object to escape arrest. He was arrested two days ago from his Tirunveli residence.

On june 24th, he approached 24-year-old S Swathi from behind and hacked her to death with a sickle that he was carrying in his backpack.