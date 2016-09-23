Swati Maliwal files complaint with ACB against former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi,Sept23: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday made a complaint against former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) alleging financial fraud and corruption.

File photo of DCW chief Swati Maliwal. PTI

The complaint also named former DCW chairpersons Barkha Shukla Singh and Kiran Walia.

In her complaint, Maliwal said the commission had found instances of “gross financial irregularities and high misappropriation of government funds” by Singh and Walia.

Maliwal named Dikshit alleging the irregularities were carried out between 2007 and 2015 when she was the Chief Minister.

The move comes after the ACB filed an FIR against Maliwal on 19 September over alleged irregular recruitment in DCW following a complaint from the Singh, a Congress politician.

In her complaint, Singh alleged Maliwal had illegally appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) associates to beneficiary posts.

