Sweden workers union starts mansplaining’ hotline

Sweden,Nov17:Women sick of receiving unsolicited advice can now call a “mansplaining” hotline to report their condescending male colleagues.

The number is a new initiative from Unionen, Sweden’s largest workers union. Running everyday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. all week, workers are urged to call in cases of “mansplaining” in an effort to raise awareness around workplace sexism.

While Sweden may rank well for workplace equality (coming in at number four on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index), a recent survey by Unionen highlighted how female workers often feel like they’re given unnecessary help by men who assume they know better.

“The aim of our campaign is to draw attention to discriminatory behavior in the workplace,” Jennie Zetterstrom, a Unionen representative, told CNN.

“Sweden is well advanced when it comes to gender equality but much remains to be done. We want to start a discussion which we hope will be the first step in changing the way we treat each other,” she added.

Twenty people — both men and women — were selected to run the hotline. Christina Knight, a half-Swedish, half-British creative director, is one of the those manning the phones this week.