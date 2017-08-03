Swedish company Volvo Cars opens new dealership in Lucknow; Aims to expand in UP market

New Delhi, August 3: The Swedish luxury car company, Volvo Cars, opened a new dealership, Speed Volvo in Lucknow on Wednesday making it the fourth dealership this year and 20th showroom for the brand.

“We look at Lucknow as one of the major business centres in Uttar Pradesh and our dealership here will cater to the growing affluent and discerning class. With the right partner in Lucknow, we are all set to provide modern Scandinavian products that exuberate luxury, technology, comfort and Volvo’s legendary safety. Apart from this, we are committed to best-in-class services for our customers here,” said MD, Volvo Auto India Tom von Bonsdorff, while announcing the opening of the showroom.

Volvo Cars’ association with the Speed Volvo marks the beginning of a cohesive effort in Uttar Pradesh to expand the brand’s presence and achieve the mid-term target of ten percent segment share by 2020.

“We are delighted to associate with the brand that is known for its world-class safety, distinguished Scandinavian luxury and humane technology. We aim to sell the entire range of Volvo Cars from this dealership and service our customers in a way that befits the brand’s reputation. The team is now geared up and we are confident toward contributing to the success of Volvo Cars in India,” said dealer principal of Speed Volvo, Vidit Narain.

Volvo Cars simultaneously announced the regional launch of the car V90 Cross Country. The brand established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to market the Swedish brand in this country.

The luxury vehicle manufacturer has already established dealerships in South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Jaipur, Pune and Lucknow and will soon be expanding to Ludhiana and Calicut.

(ANI)