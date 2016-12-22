Swedish DJ Eric Prydz to headline Vh1 Supersonic 2017

Pune, Dec 22 (IANS) Legendary Swedish DJ Eric Prydz will be making his first appearance in India by headlining the fourth edition of electronic dance music (EDM) festival Vh1 Supersonic 2017.

LIVE Viacom18’s live property will be held in Pune this time instead of Goa. The three-day festival is set fromor February 10.

The announcement of Prydz as one of the festival headliners was made via a statement on Thursday. It is said to be his first ever performance in any Asian country.

Prydz, with an aversion to flying, is known for progressive house tracks. As a solo artist, Prydz has headlined and sold out some of the world’s most renowned venues, including Madison Square Garden, Brixton Academy and Alexandra Palace.

Delighted about the announcement, Nikhil Chinapa – Festival Curator – said: “Eric’s been an artist we’ve been trying to bring to India forever. I’ve heard him several times in different continents and I can truly say, there is nobody like him in all of electronic music’s landscape.

“Bringing him to India for Vh1 Supersonic is a dream come true – a dream to share his incredible music with my closest friends, who’ve never heard him live before. With this booking and after all these years, it feels like my work in electronic music is complete.”

Saugato Bhowmik, Head, LIVE Viacom18 and Consumer Products, Viacom18, also shared that “it has been a virtual coup for us at Vh1 Supersonic to bring Eric to India and I can assure our fans that it does not get any bigger than this in the international dance music scene”.

Bhowmik asked the music lovers to brace themselves for exciting line-up.

“I am certain they will be thrilled with what we have planned for them,” Bhowmik said.

